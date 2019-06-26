Apple News launches Democratic candidate guide for the 2020 presidential campaign

Continuing its custom election coverage, Apple is launching a new guide in Apple News featuring the Democratic candidates in the run-up to the 2020 elections in the United States.

The special section features content from a diverse set of news sources with primers for each candidate who has qualified for the first debate, detailing the candidate’s biography, stance on key issues, and associated news coverage.

The candidate guide will be featured in the Apple News app across iPhone, iPad and Mac. If you are in the US, you should be able to find a link in the Top Stories section of Apple News today. Unfortunately, the guide does not appear to be available to international regions.

Like other hero Apple News content, everything is curated by human editors. Apple says it will draw on news from ABC News, Axios, CNN, Fox News, NBC News, Politico, The Hill, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, TIME, USA Today, Vox and more.

Lauren Kern, Apple News editor-in-chief, described the candidate guide as a “robust” resource for people to learn about the complex Democratic field.

Following the upcoming rounds of debates, Apple will be updating its candidate pages with relevant news. Users can follow individual candidates to surface stories about individuals in their Apple News Today view.

Apple is also partnering with NBC News for near-realtime coverage of the debates themselves, with video highlights, fact checking and key takeaways.