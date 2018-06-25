Apple News will feature a dedicated section for 2018 US Midterm Elections ‘fact-based’ news

Apple is launching a dedicated section in Apple News to cover the US midterm elections. US Apple users will be able to view the latest updates for the election inside the Apple News app through November.

It will feature content from Fox News, Vox and other curated publications including some exclusives from the Washington Post, Axios and Politico.

The News app will surface this section with a specially themed banner in the For You tab, as well as recurring features in the Top Stories and Spotlight tab.

Apple says the section is aimed at both casual readers and politics enthusiasts, with stories curated by a team of Apple News editors. Apple says it wants to highlight ‘fact-based’ stories from trusted publishers.

From Apple’s press release:

“Today more than ever people want information from reliable sources, especially when it comes to making voting decisions,” said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. “An election is not just a contest; it should raise conversations and spark national discourse. By presenting quality news from trustworthy sources and curating a diverse range of opinions, Apple News aims to be a responsible steward of those conversations and help readers understand the candidates and the issues.”

The midterm section will include features including ‘The Conversation’, opinion columns from diverse sources, and ‘On the Ground’ which is more localized reporting to individual constituents.

As with everything Apple News does these days, Apple is incorporating exclusive content from several publications. This includes a weekly brief from Axios, a dashboard of graphs and stats from the Washington Post, and reporting from Politico focusing on important themes and trends.

Apple News app is only available in three countries; US, UK and Australia. The elections content appears to be focused to the US only.

