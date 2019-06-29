Popular smart home accessory maker Ecobee is on the verge of launching a new Eco+ service. As detailed by Dave Zatz, Eco+ will offer suggestions on how to lower your HVAC energy consumption, and therefore lower your total utility bill.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Eco+ doesn’t appear to be live just yet, but Ecobee has published quite a bit of information on its website about the feature. Ecobee explains that Eco+ uses information about your daily routine, humidity, and electricity rates to automatically adjust your thermostat in a cost-conscious way:

Your energy use varies based on your schedule, humidity, and electricity rates. eco+ uses that information to automatically adjust your thermostat at the right time, so you stay comfortable. See that eco+ badge on your thermostat or ecobee app? That means eco+ is at work.

Ecobee explains that the goal of Eco+ is for you to see differences in your energy bill, but for you not to realize those differences in temperature. For instance, Eco+ will pre-heat or pre-cool your home as efficiently as possible. You’ll be able to enter your utility rate plan and other details as well, helping you save during peak times.

Eco+ also incorporates a new “Feels Like” control:

The new Feels Like Temperature Control will take humidity into account when controlling your heating and cooling. When it’s dry, Feels Like will adjust your temperature set point slightly to keep you comfortable while saving energy.

With all of this information now live on Ecobee’s website, we’d expect Eco+ to launch sooner rather than later. The feature will be accessible via the Ecobee app on iOS.

Ecobee also just released the new SmartThermostat with Voice Control, which is available for $250. Stay tuned for a full review of that right here on 9to5Mac. eco+ is supported on the ecobee3, ecobee3 lite, ecobee4, and ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: