Apple announced on its Investor Relations webpage today that it will report its Q3 2019 earnings on July 30th. Following the release of its Q3 earnings, AAPL will hold a call with investors and analysts at 2PM PT/5PM ET.

Apple announced its fiscal Q2 2019 earnings on April 30th. The company reported $58 billion in revenue and $11.56 billion in profit. Apple no longer reports unit sales of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, though it does report revenue by product category:

$31.05 billion iPhone

$11.45 billion: Services

$5.51 billion: Mac

$5.13 billion: Wearables, Home and Accessories

$4.87 billion: iPad

Here is the guidance AAPL has provided for Q3 2019:

Revenue between $52.5 billion and $54.5 billion

Gross margin between 37 percent and 38 percent

Operating expenses between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion

Other income/(expense) of $250 million

Tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent

As it does every quarter, Apple will live stream the earnings call on its Investor Relations website. We’ll have our own live coverage right here at 9to5Mac, as well. The call will be held at 2PM PT/5PM ET with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that via a press release.

