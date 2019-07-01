PlayStation has announced today that its Vue Live TV streaming plans will see a $5 price increase effective immediately for new customers, with existing customers seeing the bump next month.

Following the same path as other major Live TV streaming services like DirecTV and YouTube TV, PlayStation detailed in a blog post that it is raising the prices of all its Vue streaming plans by $5. That puts the entry-level plan at $50/month with the top-tier “Ulta” plan now costing $85/month.

Dwayne Benefield, VP and general manager of PlayStation Vue cited the company’s rising costs as well as its goal to offer the “best live TV viewing experience at the most compelling value to our customers” as reasons for the price changes.

While the $5 across the board increase is already in effect for new customers, existing subscribers won’t pay more until August.

With costs rising each year for content, we constantly evaluate each deal to ensure we continue to deliver the content you want while considering the overall value of each package. After reviewing this, we have made the decision to raise the price of all of our multi-channel plans by $5. This change starts today for new customers. Our existing customers will keep their current price for at least 30 days and will see the new price beginning on their first billing cycle on or after July 31.

Benefield highlighted some selling points of PlayStation Vue including top networks, local stations, new additions, as well as Apple TV features like multi-view and conflict-free DVR that are included at no extra cost.

We will continue to focus on making PS Vue the premier destination for live TV streaming, with top networks including HBO, FX, HGTV, ESPN, and NFL Network, in addition to over 650 local broadcast stations. The recent addition of beIN Sports, and soon to be launched NHL Network and ACC Network, will ensure PS Vue has the most robust assortment of national sports channels. While PS Vue already offers unique features such as multi-view on PS4 and Apple TV, the most simultaneous streams at home, and conflict-free DVR (all at no additional cost), we will continue developing new integrations and functionality to enhance your TV viewing experience.

Notably, PlayStation Vue subscriptions don’t require PlayStation hardware and can be used with Apple TV, iPad, and iPhone.

PlayStation Vue is a free download from the App Store and offers a free five-day trial. You can read more about the differences between the services four plans here.

