DirecTV Now to see $10 price hike starting next month, ‘Plus’ and ‘Max’ plans for new customers

AT&T is having a tough start to its week. Earlier today, we reported that Sprint put out a full-page ad on the New York Times slamming AT&T’s 5G E marketing. Now, AT&T is hiking its DirecTV Now pricing by $10 and is also rolling out two new packages for new customers.

Variety is reporting that DirecTV Now is changing up its monthly subscription plans looking to “maximize profitability over a land-grab for customers.” The company is notifying its DirecTV Now customers that their bill will be increasing by $10 starting at the next billing cycle in April. AT&T raised its prices last year by $5, and it looks like this trend isn’t ending any time soon.

AT&T will also be simplifying its package lineup. The company will now only offer two packages versus the previous five for new customers. For 40 channels, new subscribers can subscribe to DirecTV Now Plus for $50, and for “50-plus” channels, users can subscriber to DirecTV Now Max which offers regional sports. Both packages will include HBO at no additional cost. The new bundles exclude channels from A&E, AMC Networks, Discovery, Discovery, and Viacom.

Fortunately, current customers will retain whatever channels they currently have, only seeing a $10 price jump. This means that existing customers will be grandfathered into their existing plans.

DirecTV Now recently rolled out an update that supports the Apple TV app, Siri search, Single Sign-On and much more.

Usually, when one streaming TV service such as DirecTV Now sees a price hike, others follow suit. It’ll be interesting to see if any other services announce a price hike soon.

Are you subscribed to an IP-TV service such as DirecTV Now, Sling, PlayStation Vue, Hulu Live TV? If yes, would you switch back to traditional TV if prices get too high? Let us know in the comments below!

