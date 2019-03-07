DirecTV Now gaining TV app support, Single Sign-On, Siri search, more

An update to the DirecTV Now live TV app is today adding support for the TV app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Users will now be able to easily search and access shows, as well as keep track of your viewing history within the TV app.

AT&T announced the news through an official blog post on its website.

DIRECTV NOW has integrated with the Apple TV app — a fantastic way for viewers to discover and access shows, movies, sports and news from multiple apps across iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

DirecTV Now will also integrate with Siri search, helping users more easily discover what is available on the service through its on-demand library as well as live TV content.

Lastly, the company is finally adding support for Apple’s Single Sign-On, which allows users to sign in through the Settings app on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and instantly be logged in through all compatible video applications. Ironically, AT&T makes a jab at the feature being old fashion despite the company being far from the first joining the herd.

Jumping through login hoops to stream a network app is sooo 2018. DIRECTV NOW customers across iPhone, iPad and Apple TV can now enjoy the hassle-free time saver that is single sign-on.

Do you subscribe to DirecTV Now or another streaming TV service? Let us know in the comments below!

The DirecTV Now app is available as a free download on the App Store.

Thanks for choosing DIRECTV NOW! We are listening and continue to respond to your feedback. In this update we have: Enabled Siri to find movies & shows or launch a channel

Launched Single sign-on to unlock third-party apps

Integrated with Apple TV app to discover new favorites or pick up where you left off

User Interface & casting playback enhancements

Performance improvements and bug fixes Check back frequently as we continue to enhance your DIRECTV NOW experience.

