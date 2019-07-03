The Best Buy July 4th sale highlights today’s best deals, along with notable discounts on the current generation iPad Pro and Apple’s official Apple Watch dock. Head below for more in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy July 4th sale offers notable MacBook deals, more

The annual Best Buy July 4th sale is now live with some of this year’s best prices on MacBooks, iPads, TVs, smart home gear, and much more. Headlining is $450 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook, but you’ll also find various discounts on HomePod and more. This sale is good through Saturday and we’re expecting Amazon to match various prices as we head into the weekend.

Woot discounts iPad Pro for 1-day only

Today only, Woot offers big savings on current and previous generation iPad Pro models. You’ll find both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations on sale here with deals from $659.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply.

Headlining are Apple’s current generation models, you can grab an 11-inch Wi-Fi in various storage capacities starting at $659.99 on the 64GB version and going up to $879.99 for the 512GB configuration. Meanwhile, the larger 12.9-inch version retails from $819.99 in today’s event, with the same range of storage capacities. While Amazon is currently taking $250 off in new condition, these refurb deals top those prices by $100 on average or more.

Official Apple Watch dock sees rare discount

Today only, Best Buy offers the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock for $59 shipped. Typically fetching for $79, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen and the lowest it has sold for in 2019. As the official charging dock for Apple Watch, this is made from the same material as Apple’s polyurethane cases and provides a simplistic option for powering the wearable. It also allows you to display your watch in Nightstand mode, as well as in a flat configuration. The charging base connects to an included Lightning cable and dishes out 5W of power. Learn more in our hands-on review.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: HyperCube

Automatically backup photos & more to microSD or USB storage while you charge your iPhone or other smartphones. Special $29 pre-order price (40% off). HyperCube is the latest product from Sanho’s Hyper brand, which we’ve long been big fans of from its excellent USB-C hubs, battery packs, and more. On one side the HyperCube has a microSD card slot and a male USB connector to plug into your iPhone charger or whatever USB port you use to charge your phone. The other side has two female USB-ports, one to plug in your iPhone and the other to connect a USB drive to store the backups. A free app lets you access and stream anything stored on the HyperCube.

Exclusive special offer for 9to5Mac readers

Get a free USB-C Travel Dock ($50 value) with the purchase of OWC’s latest 14-port Thunderbolt 3 Dock with code 9TO5DOCK when you add both items to your cart.

