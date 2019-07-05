Apple Retina iMacs are up to $670 off, the latest iTunes movie sale is packed with $5 deals, and you can save a few bucks on Elago’s new Apple Watch Dock. All that and more is in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

B&H discounts Apple Retina iMacs for July 4th

B&H is now taking up to $670 off previous generation Apple iMacs, offering substantial savings and new all-time lows on various listings. Free shipping on all orders. Tax benefits are available for some shoppers in select states at the time of purchase.

Leading the way is Apple’s 27-inch 5K Retina 3.8GHz/8GB/2TB model at $1,629. That’s a $670 savings off the original price and for comparison, Best Buy is still charging full price. We’re also in range of Apple’s refurbished offerings, which go for just $20 less. Features include an i5 processor, 2TB Fusion drive, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Add in Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac, and you’ll be all set for quick data transfers.

Latest iTunes movie sale has $5 hits for the weekend

While the iTunes July 4th sale is still ongoing, we’re getting a fresh $5 movie sale today that’s jam-packed with new and classic titles. Alongside that, we’re seeing a new all-time low on The West Wing Complete Series, as well. Each of today’s offerings will become a permanent addition to your iTunes library, making it a great time to expand your collection.

Save a few bucks on Elago’s new iPod-style Apple Watch dock

After being announced just yesterday, Elago is now discounting its new W6 Apple Watch Stand to $13 at Amazon. There’s a lot to love about Elago’s new Apple Watch dock, which delivers some gorgeous iPod vibes for all you Apple fans out there. It’s made of silicone, so you won’t have to worry about scratching your wearable while charging.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: HyperCube

Automatically backup photos & more to microSD or USB storage while you charge your iPhone or other smartphones. Special $29 pre-order price (40% off). HyperCube is the latest product from Sanho’s Hyper brand, which we’ve long been big fans of from its excellent USB-C hubs, battery packs, and more. On one side the HyperCube has a microSD card slot and a male USB connector to plug into your iPhone charger or whatever USB port you use to charge your phone. The other side has two female USB-ports, one to plug in your iPhone and the other to connect a USB drive to store the backups. A free app lets you access and stream anything stored on the HyperCube.

Exclusive special offer for 9to5Mac readers

Get a free USB-C Travel Dock ($50 value) with the purchase of OWC’s latest 14-port Thunderbolt 3 Dock with code 9TO5DOCK when you add both items to your cart.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Jackery Bolt Review: Built-in Lightning and USB cables for easy power [Video]

Netgear EX3700 Wi-Fi Extender: Can this Amazon best-seller reach my yard? [Video]

Bose Frames Review: Love the look and sound, not sure about Bose AR yet [Video]