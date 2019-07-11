Sweeping glass facade of Apple Jewel Changi Airport unveiled in Singapore

Apple’s second store in Singapore opens on July 13th at the monumental Jewel Changi Airport. The new location marks an important expansion of Apple’s retail services for travelers and tourists passing through the region or visiting Singapore. Apple has previewed the store ahead of its opening and offered more details about what customers can expect.

12" MacBook

Located east of Apple’s first store in Singapore at Orchard Road, Apple Jewel Changi Airport is a complement to the existing flagship location. Beyond providing a convenient harbor for authorized Apple purchases in a sea of airport shops and kiosks, the new store will make Today at Apple sessions accessible to a whole new audience.

Apple Orchard Road has grown in distinction thanks to its exclusive Today at Apple sessions featuring talented creative professionals. That won’t change. But for the first time, travelers stopping on a layover or those who can’t make it to the downtown store will have access to Apple’s free educational resources. The team staffing the store collectively speaks 11 languages.

Photos courtesy of reader Stanford Chong

With an Instagram-worthy rain vortex just steps away and a sprawling garden called Canopy Park, photography tips will undoubtedly be sought. To take advantage of the location, Apple has developed a Photo Walk called “The Magic of Jewel Changi Airport.”

Architecturally, Apple Jewel Changi Airport has more in common with standard mall Apple Stores than recent significant locations like Taiwan’s Xinyi A13, but the store still offers a unique layout and a stunning ultra-wide curved facade. Spread across two levels, double-height glass panes wrap the entire storefront, save for polished stone panels cut with a backlit Apple logo.

Inside, Apple’s famous recessed handrails make their second appearance in Singapore, integrated into the staircase connecting both floors of the store. A green wall adds a splash of color upstairs.

If you attend a store opening, spot something interesting, or attend a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see your photos. Follow 9to5Mac’s retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: