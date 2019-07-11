You’re not alone, Twitter is down and no one can tweet [Fixed]

Twitter is down this afternoon and it looks like most users can’t tweet or view their feeds for the time being. Those experiencing issues are having trouble loading the website as well as mobile apps and third-party clients not functioning.

Update: After about an hour-long outage, Twitter is back! As noted by TechCrunch’s Zack Whittaker, the downtime was caused by an “internal configuration change.”

Downdector has logged tens of thousands of reports of users noting Twitter’s downtime this afternoon.

Twitter’s official iOS app currently gives the error “Tweets aren’t loading right now” when trying to load the feed. Trying to send a tweet results in a “Twee not sent” error message. Meanwhile, Twitter’s website notes the problem and that they are working on a fix.

Many third-party Twitter clients are noting the issues at “internal errors.”

We’ll update this post when Twitter solves the problem.

Twitter’s issues today come after Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp suffered major outages last week. A day later, almost all of Apple’s iCloud services went down for several hours.

Twitter says its outage was caused by an "internal configuration change" which it's since fixed. https://t.co/czZ9wPvalp — Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker) July 11, 2019

