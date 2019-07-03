Instagram confirms ongoing outage affecting uploads, says it’s working on a fix

Instagram has confirmed this morning that some users are currently unable to send or upload photos and videos.

After many users shared about the problem on Twitter this morning, Instagram acknowledged the issue in a tweet and confirmed it is working on rolling out a fix as fast as possible.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

On Twitter, #instagramdown is seeing a lot of action, with some users at first thinking the Instagram uploading issue was because of their internet connection.

Many are also reporting the issue affecting Facebook and WhatsApp as well.

Me turning my wifi on and off 25 times in a row and suddenly opens twitter and realized… ohh! stop blaming your wifi Everytime😂🤣🤣🤣 #instagramdown #WhatsAppDown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/s4KmaARNFm — Anchal Jaiswal (@Anchal_jais) July 3, 2019

