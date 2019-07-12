Apple software manager talks enterprise changes in iOS 13 and more in podcast interview

In the latest episode of the Mac Admins Podcast, Jeremy Butcher, Apple’s product marketing manager for enterprise and education software goes in-depth on the new and important changes coming with iOS 13 and macOS Catalina from an enterprise perspective.

As the name of the podcast suggests, the focus of the episode is on some of the most important changes that IT admins can expect and look forward to with iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina.

Early on in the interview Jeremy Butcher highlights the new BYOD User Enrollment option for iOS 13 and macOS Catalina as one of the things he’s most excited about from an enterprise perspective. This will allow devices to be signed into multiple Apple IDs and keep managed work accounts and information from personal accounts separate by creating multiple APFS volumes.

He also says that the upcoming single sign-on extension to work with Kerberos Active Directory will be an important new functionality.

Check out the full episode of the Mac Admins Podcast (Apple Podcasts link) with Apple’s Jeremy Butcher for a deep dive into what to expect from macOS Catalina and iOS 13 from an IT admin’s perspective.

