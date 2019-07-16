Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey visits Apple to give talk to marketing department, report says

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, today gave a talk to employees at Apple, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The talk reportedly comes as part of a series of several speakers visiting Apple’s headquarters to meet with employees.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Details of Dorsey’s talk at Apple are unclear, but he reportedly spoke with staff specifically from the marketing department. Twitter and Apple have close ties, as do Apple and Square:

While the address itself didn’t point to a new partnership between Dorsey’s companies and Apple, it was indicative of their bond and existing collaboration. Apple promoted Twitter as an iOS app coming to the Mac this fall, and the social media service is deeply integrated into both the iPhone and iPad. Apple was also among the first retailers to sell Square’s now-common credit-card reader.

It’s interesting to see that Apple has been inviting external speakers to come to its headquarters and speak to employees. While it’s likely happened in the past, this series of speakers is seemingly a new effort inside the company. It’s unclear who else has come to Apple’s headquarters as part of this initiative, however.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: