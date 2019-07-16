DuckDuckGo has updated its integrated maps that are powered by Apple’s MapKit with a handful of new features today. Headlining the maps update is support for dark mode, re-querying, and local autocomplete.

DuckDuckGo detailed the updates in a blog post today. The latest release brings four major changes, including maps re-querying, local autocomplete, a dedicated maps tab, and Dark Mode support.

For users who choose DuckDuckGo’s dark theme, the integrated Apple Maps will automatically match the dark mode.

What about dark mode, you ask? We’re pleased to say that when switching to DuckDuckGo’s popular dark theme, Apple-powered maps now seamlessly switch to dark mode for a coherent look, whether you use it all the time or just for glare-free searching at night.

Maps re-querying will offer a smoother experience to users when expanding a search field.

Whereas previously each new map-related search required returning to a regular DuckDuckGo Search page, now it’s possible to stay in our expanded map view where you can refine local searches instantly. This is useful for limiting generic searches like “restaurants” to a specific area. Similarly, moving around the map or zooming in and out will enable you to update your search to include places within the field of view. For example, try a query such as “coffee shops” and zoom in on the map to refine your search.

Here’s what to expect from the new local autocomplete functionality:

Updating or typing new search queries will now dynamically show you search suggestions that are tailored to the local region displayed. For example, as you type “coffee” we’ll show you search suggestions related to coffee within the map area in view, rather than somewhere else in the world.

The new maps tab in search will make it easier for users to start with a generic search then choose to look at map-specific results.

We now show a dedicated Maps tab at the top of every search results page. Previously we did this only for searches that we assumed were map-related, but for broader coverage you’ll now consistently see Maps alongside Images, Videos and News. For example, an ambiguous query such as “cupcakes” will give you the option to open the Maps tab, showing local places to enjoy delicious cupcakes.

In closing, DuckDuckGo highlights its commitment to privacy with some resources to learn more about its pratices and policies.

How do we ensure your privacy when performing map and address-related searches? With Apple, as with all other third parties we work with, we do not share any personally identifiable information such as IP address. And for local searches in particular, where your approximate location information is sent by your browser to us, we discard it immediately after use. This is in line with our strict privacy policy. You can read more about our anonymous localized results here.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: