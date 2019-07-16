Mophie has announced a new wireless charging pad compatible with iPhones and other Qi-compatible devices. The product is currently exclusive to Apple online and retail stores.

The compact pad has a smooth, glossy finish in a choice of black or white, and delivers up to 7.5W of power. Mophie says that it will charge through cases up to 3mm thick, so should be compatible with most cases on the market …

The wireless charging pad costs $39.95.

Also new are two car chargers in anodized aluminum, with USB-A ports. The single-device charger delivers 12W of power, and costs $24.95. The twin-device version offers 12W power to each port and costs $29.95.

Finally, the company has launched four new cables suitable for a range of Apple devices:

USB-A cable with Lightning connector For iPhones and most iPads Available in 1M (SRP $19.95) and 2M (SRP $29.95)

USB-C cable with Lightning connector Fast Charge and sync iPhone 8 or later when paired with a USB-C power adapter with Power Delivery (PD) support Available in 1M (SRP $19.95) and 2M (SRP $34.95)

USB-A cable with USB-C connector Charge and sync any USB-C Apple device Available in 1M (SRP $19.95) and 2M (SRP $24.95)

USB-C cable with USB-C connector Charge and sync any USB-C Apple device Available in 1M (SRP $19.95) and 2M (SRP $24.95)



Mophie says that the products are available now on apple.com as well as in ‘select’ (read: larger) Apple Stores.

“We’re bringing Apple customers a range of high-quality accessories to keep their favorite devices powered and connected,” said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG, Inc. “Our latest products are optimized and designed to work with a variety of Apple products. Whether you’re wirelessly charging your iPhone at home or powering up your iPad in the car, mophie has you covered.”

ZAGG acquired Mophie in 2016.

The Apple exclusivity is a short-term one, with the new products going on sale at mophie.com and on it’s Amazon store later this month. The new wireless charging pad is significantly cheaper than the existing one, which officially costs $59.99 (less on Amazon).

