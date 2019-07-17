After announcing the BPM Core blood pressure monitor at CES this past January, Withings has released the new health device with ECG and stethoscope functionality in Europe. The company has also launched the new BPM Connect in the US which is a blood pressure monitor that can be used without a smartphone to see readings.

Both new BPM blood pressure monitors work with Withings’ Health Mate app which can share data with Apple’s Health app to organize all your health and activity data from all your supported devices in one place.

BPM Core

Withings calls BPM Core the “world’s most advanced at-home cardiovascular monitor.” Like Apple Watch Series 4, BPM Core ECG readings can warn users about irregular heart rhythms like AFib. Additonally, the device can measure and record stethoscope readings.

BPM Core can be used to take blood pressure, ECG, and stethoscope readings in one sitting in less than two minutes.

Within 90 seconds, BPM Core can perform all three measurements. Heart rate, blood pressure and ECG readings with AFib detection are displayed on the device via an LED matrix, as well as transmitted to the accompanying Health Mate app. ECG readings, as well as stethoscope recordings, are displayed within the app, along with a qualification of the ECG signal (normal sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation or inconclusive) and a potential detection of valvular heart disease. All data, measurements, graphs and recordings can be shared directly with a personal cardiologist and physician. The device has a rechargeable battery that is powered up by a micro USB port. BPM Core is approved and now available in Europe from Apple.com, Apple Stores, and Withings’ website. The new health monitor is priced at €249.95/£229.95. The product is scheduled for a US release in Q3 this year, pending an FDA approval. BPM Connect BPM Connect is the successor to Withings’ classic blood pressure monitor. The new BPM Connect makes it easy to use without your iPhone nearby. Here’s how the company describes its new entry-level blood pressure monitor. Unlike its predecessor, BPM Connect doesn’t require users to have their smartphone or any other smart device around to view and interpret the results. Readings are displayed directly on the BPM Connect via an LED matrix. Additionally, data from the readings will sync with the accompanying Health Mate app via Bluetooth or WiFi, even when a device is not nearby. Sharing a design feature with Withings BPM Core, BPM Connect’s display also provides color- coded feedback glowing green for normal, orange for moderate and red for high blood pressure. BPM Connect is available now in the US and Europe from Apple.com, Apple Stores, and Withings’ website. It is priced at $99.95/€99.95/£89.95. Check out more smart health products from Withings on its homepage and Amazon storefront.

