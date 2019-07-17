‘Snoopy in Space’ trailer teases upcoming Peanuts show for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is arriving this fall with a host of original content. Among the new programs will be Snoopy in Space and we’ve got our first look at the upcoming show with a new trailer today.

The release of the one-minute trailer for Snoopy in Space is timed well as the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing is approaching in just a few days (via Deadline).

Snoopy in Space follows Snoopy as his dreams of being an astronaut become a reality when he and Woodstock tag along with the Peanuts gang on a field trip to NASA and are chosen for an elite mission into space. As Snoopy and Woodstock fulfill their dreams of astronaut training and space travel, Charlie Brown and the gang assist their friends from mission control.

As we learned back in December, the new Peanuts content is being produced by DHX Media, who will be working directly with Peanuts Worldwide on the original content for Apple TV+. Apple’s premium subscription service is set to launch later this fall.

Check out the fun trailer below: