Apple expands animated collection with Charlie Brown ‘Peanuts’ content for upcoming streaming service

Apple struck a deal today with DHX Media to produce new animated content with Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang for its upcoming video streaming service. The deal comes as Apple aggressively expands its in-house video content alongside the numerous television deals and rights acquisitions being made by the company recently.

Apple’s interest in animation is nothing new, as the company previously made deals with the creator of Bob’s Burgers and Irish-animation studio Cartoon Saloon for future TV and film content.

Initially, it was believed Apple would primarily, if not exclusively focus on family friendly content for its streaming service. However, earlier this month a report from CNBC detailed Apple’s plans to obtain the rights to a violent TV series staring Richard Gere. The proposed plot is briefly outlined below.

The show’s plot involves two military veterans who go on a youth-focused killing spree because they believe today’s kids don’t understand the sacrifices of their generation.

Obviously, Apple has shifted gears away from the early rumors surrounding the service, and is clearly curating a service with content marketable to all.

Deadline’s report today details all the possibilities opened up to Apple with the deal struck today.

Working closely with its subsidiary Peanuts Worldwide, [Apple and DHX Media] will develop and produce original programs, including new series, specials and shorts based on the beloved characters created by Charles M. Schultz.

