J.J. Abrams-produced show starring Jennifer Garner ordered as straight-to-series by Apple

Apple has been hard at work on its upcoming video streaming service. While the company has yet to announce its plans, and details are sparse, we have a pretty good idea the type of content that will be on the service.
According to a report from Variety, Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a show starring Jennifer Garner. The show will be executive produced by J.J. Abrams and will be a “limited series”.
“My Glory Was I Had Such Friends,” based on the 2017 memoir of the same name by Amy Silverstein, follows a group of women who supported Silverstein as she waited for a second life-saving heart transplant.
Karen Croner will be writing and will be joining Abrams, Ben Stephenson, and Silverstein as executive producers of the show.
Apple is new to the original content space. The company has previously produced Planet of the Apps, which got mixed reviews and is wrapping up season 2 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Both shows are available via the Apple Music app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Mac, and Windows.
Related stories:
- Apple poaches Sony’s Tamara Hunter to lead casting efforts for upcoming video service
- Apple may obtain rights to ‘violent Israeli TV show’ starring Richard Gere for its upcoming video streaming service
- ’Swagger’ TV drama featuring Kevin Durant ordered to series by Apple
- Apple working with film studio A24 to produce movies and TV shows
- Apple adds Billy Crudup and Gugu Mbatha-Raw to its upcoming TV drama led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon
- Steve Carell making first return to TV after The Office in Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon drama for Apple
- Apple adds Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon drama to its TV lineup
- Apple’s drama w/ Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon swaps showrunners over ‘creative differences’
Top image via Getty Images
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: