Apple poaches Sony’s Tamara Hunter to lead casting efforts for upcoming video service

While Apple hasn’t spilled the beans on its upcoming video streaming service, we’re learning more about its catalog and other tidbits regarding the project.
The Hollywood Reporter has today reported that Apple is recruiting ex-Sony executive Tamara Hunter. At Apple, Hunter will be head of casting. She will be reporting to Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.
Hunter’s role at Apple will be similar to her previous role at Sony Motion Pictures. She will oversee casting for all films and TV shows at Apple.
Details are sparse as to what Apple is working on behind the scenes. We’ve seen tons of reports of shows Apple is reportedly working on with big name actors. Pricing, naming, and availability are still unknown at this time.
Related stories:
- Apple may obtain rights to ‘violent Israeli TV show’ starring Richard Gere for its upcoming video streaming service
- ’Swagger’ TV drama featuring Kevin Durant ordered to series by Apple
- Apple working with film studio A24 to produce movies and TV shows
- Apple adds Billy Crudup and Gugu Mbatha-Raw to its upcoming TV drama led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon
- Steve Carell making first return to TV after The Office in Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon drama for Apple
- Apple adds Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon drama to its TV lineup
- Apple’s drama w/ Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon swaps showrunners over ‘creative differences’
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: