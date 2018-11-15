Apple working with film studio A24 to produce movies and TV shows

While there haven’t been any more announcements regarding its upcoming streaming service, Apple is doing quite a bit behind the scenes when it comes to original content.

According to Variety, Apple has recently begun working with Oscar-winning indie studio A24 on several films and TV shows.

As usual, Apple is not giving any specifics on the deal beyond saying it has a “multiyear agreement” and is involved in multiple films.

Currently, A24 has a deal with DirecTV to acquire films to distribute in the United States. With it, DirecTV will gain rights to begin offering films a full 30 days before it hitting movie theaters. A24 also has a deal with Amazon with its Prime video service that offers movies right after they are available in cinemas. Both deals will stay intact.

Interestingly, WSJ notes current films Apple is working on by name, with a documentary film titled “The Elephant Queen” and an animated film, “Wolfwakers”.

In the past, most if not all projects regarding Apple’s future streaming services have been fairly quiet with nearly no details such as the name being given.

Does this mean Apple is inching closer to announcing the project? Probably not. However, we are expecting Apple to launch its original content as early as March 2019.

