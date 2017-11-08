Apple adds Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon drama to its TV lineup

Apple has bought two seasons of a new TV series that will star Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The purchase is part of Apple’s push into owning original content and building out a streaming video service to compete with Netflix and HBO.

Sony A6500

Both Aniston and Witherspoon will executive produce the series for Apple, The Hollywood Reporter says, and the two season purchase will include 20 episodes to start. The series has yet to be named but the plot is expected to center around the lives of morning TV news stars.

The show is described as an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual. Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV — which was previously in development at Lifetime as a TV movie — will provide additional background for the show, which is based on an original concept by Ellenberg.

THR notes that it’s not known how much Apple bid for the series, but current streaming video players were competing for the TV show. The report also notes that no script exists for the show yet so it’s unclear if it will fit into the family friendly limits that Tim Cook has reportedly set on Apple’s first shows.

The drama joins the Steven Spielberg-produced Amazing Stories series which was reported to be the first show Apple nabbed after hiring Sony Television execs Jamie Ehrlicht and Zack Van Amburg earlier this year.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: