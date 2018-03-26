Apple reportedly targeting March 2019 for original content TV show launch

A nice overview on the state of Apple’s Worldwide Video division was published by the New York Times, including a recap of what we know and a few new tidbits. With 12 projects currently in the works, the paper says Apple is targeting a launch somewhere around the summer of next year, as soon as March 2019.

The original content group comprises about 40 staff spanning adult dramas, children’s TV, Latin America and European content.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

March 2019 may seem far-off but this is about right for TV show scheduling. The projects were only signed off by Apple in the last few months and it can easily take a year to film and record a series of a standard cable show. Initial seasons often take much longer as they have to coordinate the initial cast, scripts and crew.

When these original content effort rumors spun up, Apple had a purported $1 billion budget. The New York Times says it is easily on track to exceed that number and has outbid Netflix in some negotiations to secure rights to shows. Apple will outspend Facebook, YouTube and many traditional TV studios.

The report says producers involved with projects have been told that Apple is leaning toward TV shows that reflect its ‘bright, optimistic’ brand. We already know that Apple heavily redacted some Carpool Karaoke episodes to cut out sexual content and extreme language.

In terms of scheduling, the report says that a replacement for Bryan Fuller has still not been found for the ‘Amazing Stories’ remake. The Witherspoon and Aniston morning drama, with the leads expected to earn millions per episode, is still waiting on a script.

Read the full report over at The New York Times.