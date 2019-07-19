Introducing Apple @ Work, a new 9to5Mac series covering Apple in the enterprise

Since March of 2018, I’ve written a weekly column called Making the Grade covering Apple in K-12 education. A lot of the content I’ve wanted to cover has leaned a little into the enterprise (corporate world), so I’ve created a new column called Apple @ Work where I will talk about more enterprise content with how it relates to Apple. I will be moving Making the Grade to every other Saturday, with Apple @ Work publishing on the other Saturday.

In the first installment, I cover the Top 3 mistakes Apple IT managers make including a 25-minute webinar video available now (below).

Some of the topics I plan to cover are device management, IT security, Apple products in a mixed environment (PC, Android, Chromebooks, etc) enterprise networking (especially Wi-Fi topics), enterprise camera systems, employee training, and much more. Be sure to follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, Apple News, Email, and RSS to get all the latest updates.

Head below to watch the Top 3 Apple IT Mistakes video webinar now and hit up the comments on YouTube or below to discuss or ask any questions you might have!

Apple @ Work: Top 3 Apple IT Mistakes [Video Webinar]

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers has been managing an enterprise IT network since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise grade Wi-Fi, 100s of Macs, and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

