Anker kicks off a sale on Qi chargers, dash cam and more from $10, Samsung’s 860 QVO 4TB Internal SSD is now $150 off, and you can save up to 20% on Ultimate Ears’ BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 Speakers.

Anker Qi chargers sale and more from $10

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on Apple gear accessories and smart home products including power banks, Bluetooth receivers, smart scales, wall chargers, and more. One standout is the Anker Ultra-Slim Wireless PowerPort Charger Pad for $10. Regularly $18, that’s nearly 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is a Qi-compatible charging pad with 5 W of power and will work right through your phone’s cover. Shop the rest of today’s best Anker deals here.

Samsung’s 860 QVO 4TB Internal SSD is now $150 off

Amazon is offering the Samsung 860 QVO 4TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD for $400. That’s $150 off the regular price, but it has sold for more like $500 at Amazon over the last few months. For comparison, B&H currently has this model on sale at $450. Features include a 4 TB capacity, a SATA III 6 Gb/s interface, and up to 550 MB/s sequential read speeds. You’ll find even more details in our launch coverage right here.

Ultimate Ears’ BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 Speakers get up to 20% discount

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $120. Typically selling for $150, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a match of the Amazon low. For comparison, we have seen it sell for less once before, with today’s offer being the second-best we’ve seen overall. Delivering up to 15 hours of 360-degree audio playback, BOOM 3 touts a water, dust, and drop-proof design. This speaker also has Ultimate Ears’ new Magic Button for effortless control of your music and can even be synced up with other UE speakers to widen the soundstage. Learn more in our hands-on review. Plus the MEGABOOM 3 is on sale for $170.

