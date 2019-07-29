Panic updates Prompt SSH client for iPhone and iPad with iOS 13 fixes and more

Panic today has released a notable update to its Prompt SSH and TELNET client for iOS. The update brings improvements to iPad Pro, as well as fixes for iOS 13.

For those unfamiliar, Prompt is a powerful SSH client for iOS that includes features like syncing, Face ID support, private key generation, and more.

Today’s update brings Prompt for iOS to version 2.6 and includes fixes for iOS 13, iPad Pro use with external keyboards, and more. Here’s the full change log:

Improved Text can no longer be obscured by the SafeArea on iPad Pro devices when an external keyboard is connected

Various SSH library improvements Fixed for a future version of iOS Accessory Keys can once again be re-assigned

Accessory Keys pop-over now remains visible after activating a key

iPhone: Passcode overlay is no longer able to be hidden

iPhone: Fixed an issue where after opening two concurrent URL schemes you cannot return to the servers list

iPhone XR: Rotating device with nano active no longer results in segmentation fault

iPad: Settings icon no longer disappears after relaunching app

iPad: Fixed a crashing exception on launch

Fixed an exception after generating a private key and returning to servers list

Clip group names are no longer partially obscured in edit view

Server list appearance now updates properly after changing app theme

Fixed Global/Server clip switcher using light text on light background

Prompt 2 is available on the App Store for $14.99.

