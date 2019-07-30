Latest iPad mini returns to $331, MacBook Pro deals from $920, and DJI’s Osmo Action Camera drops to $279. You’ll find all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest iPad Mini gets discounted for a limited time

BUYSpry’s official Rakuten storefront offers the latest iPad mini for $331. For comparison, this is a savings of $67.50 off the regular going rate and a match of the second best offer we’ve seen in 2019. The new iPad mini 5 sports a portable design, which we called its defining feature in our hands-on review. The latest iPad mini now supports Apple Pencil, which is a great way to maximize your savings today and take your creativity to the next level. Apple Pencil delivers extra functionality that’s ideal for note-taking, drawing, and other activities.

Apple’s prev-gen. MacBook Pro is a solid back to school buy

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished 2017 Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro from $920. For comparison, it has an original list price of $1,299 or more, and B&H currently charges $1,099. This is also $80 less than our previous mention.

Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro is perfect for light photo editing, video, and schoolwork. It is a great way to save if you don’t need the Touch Bar or extensive I/O. Ships with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Force Touch Trackpad and more. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

DJI Osmo Action Camera hits a new all-time low

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the DJI Osmo 4K Action Camera for $279. This is down from its $349 going rate and is a new all-time low we’ve tracked by nearly $10. If you’re looking for one of the best action cameras on the market, look no further. You’ll enjoy a front-facing screen so you can easily see what’s going on when taking selfies, 4K60 recording, and more. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

