Online ticket platform StubHub today announced that it is rolling out support for Apple Pay on the mobile web. This update comes as StubHub has supported Apple Pay in its iOS app and on the desktop web for quite some time.

StubHub says that rolling out Apple Pay support to the web on iOS is part of its efforts to give customers as many options as possible:

“We know that our fans value choice at every point in the purchase journey, and we’re constantly working to empower customers with more options,” said Jason Zhang, group product manager at StubHub. “By expanding the security and convenience of Apple Pay to mobile web browsers, we’re making it even easier for fans to be a part of the live experiences they love.”

Interestingly, StubHub says that Apple Pay is used for roughly 20% of ticket purchases made via its iOS application.

Of course, there’s little reason why you would shop StubHub via the web on your iPhone or iPad, as opposed to the company’s dedicated applications. Nonetheless, this is a nice added option to have. StubHub says it will start rolling out today.

On Apple’s earnings call earlier this week, Tim Cook offered details on Apple Pay’s continued growth. The service is outpacing PayPal in terms of transaction volume and new user growth, completing nearly 1 billion transactions per month. Read more in our full Apple Pay guide.

