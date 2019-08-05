USB-C dual-bay HDD and SSD dock offers offline cloning and more

Orico is out today with a new dual-bay HDD and SSD dock that offers USB-C, 2.5- and 3.5-inch drive compatibility, the option to clone a drive without a computer or internet connection, and more.

Each bay of Orico’s HDD and SSD dock supports up to 12TB drives (SATA I, II, and III). It can be used to access data from 2.5- and 3.5-inch external drives as well as cloning drives, even if you’re offline and without access to a computer.

The USB-C hard drive docking station features a transparent design and gives users a tool-free, plug and play experience with support for Mac, Windows, and Linux. An LED indicates cloning progress when using the dock without a computer.

While the dual-bay dock, priced at $50, offers the convenience of USB-C for connectivity, it is USB 3.1 Gen 1, which means 5Gbps top speeds instead of 10Gbps that Gen 2 offers. Orico does have a single-bay USB-C HDD and SSD dock that features USB 3.1 Gen 2 for up to 10Gbps speeds for $37 (at the time of writing there’s a 10% off instant coupon on Amazon on these docks).

Curious enough, the dual-bay dock comes with just a USB-C to USB-A cable, while the single-bay dock comes with both a USB-C to USB-C and a USB-C to USB-A cable. But at this point, you’ve probably got plenty of USB-C cables.

Orico also launched a standard USB version of the dual-bay dock that sells for $40.

For more from Orico, check out our hands-on with one of the company’s NVMe SSD enclosures as well as its Amazon storefront.

