Hands-on with a fun, transparent USB-C NVMe SSD enclosure with 10 Gbps speeds and tool-less design

- Jun. 13th 2019 2:38 pm PT

NVMe SSDs can be a nice alternative to more traditional external storage options and we’ve been testing out Orico’s recently released SSD enclosure that offers a fun, transparent design, up to 10 Gbps speeds over USB-C, tool-free use, affordable price, and more.

In addition to a neat design, this new NVMe SSD enclosure offers easy swapping of storage without requiring tools. Read on for our full hands-on look.

Orico Transparent NVMe SSD Enclosure Specs

  • 1 x USB-C port
  • USB 3.1 Gen 2 supporting up to 10 Gbps speeds
  • Transparent design with aluminum heat sink accent
  • Includes 0.5m (1.5 foot) USB-C to USB-C cable and USB-C to USB-A cable
  • Compatible with M.2 NVMe SSD sizes: 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280
  • Compatible with macOS, Windows, Linux
  • Price: $40

Materials & Build

The Orico Transparent NVMe SSD Enclosure primarily consists of a clear plastic body that gives it a unique and fun look at the internals (particularly from the backside). Even though it’s plastic, it still has a nice build quality to it with an aluminum accent on the top that comes in four colors: blue, black, red, and silver. The aluminum is also functional as a heat sink.

transparent NVMe SSD enclosure

The top portion of the enclosure features a sliding design that makes it easy to open without tools. While you can technically insert an NVMe SSD and lock it into place by hand, Orico includes a small Phillips screwdriver with the enclosure, more on that in a moment.

This enclosure offers a snug fit for the motherboard and your SSD once it’s installed so that the components aren’t rattling around inside. There’s just one precise cutout on the body for the USB-C port.

In Use

Orico’s Transparent NVMe SSD Enclosure doesn’t come with an SSD pre-installed so you can choose which storage and brand you’d like to go with and swap out SSDs as needed. I tested out this enclosure with Samsung’s 500GB 960 EVO NVMe SDD. You can find M.2 NVMe SSD options ranging from $40 up to $500 depending on capacity and performance you’re looking for.

The enclosure opens up easily by placing a thumb on the bottom backside of the device, then pulling back with a finger or two on the opposite top end. Next, you can install your NVMe SSD.

While this enclosure certainly can be used tool-free, Orico uses a small Phillips screw and circular nut to secure the SSD in place on the motherboard and a small Phillips driver does come in the box. However, I found it was fairly easy to hold the screw on the underside with a finger while spinning the nut with my thumb to tighten it up by hand. It would have been nice to see a silicon peg (screw-less) solution like some enclosures use for a smoother experience, but I don’t think it’s by any means a dealbreaker.

transparent NVMe SSD enclosure locking screw and nut

Pop the motherboard and connected SSD back into the enclosure, slide the top half back on and you’re ready to go. Orico includes both a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable.

I ran some Blackmagic Design speed test and saw write speeds above 1,000 MB/s (roughly 8 Gbps) and read speeds above 2,000 MB/s. Naturally, the SSD you use will play a big role in the performance you see, but the motherboard Orico uses features USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 support so it can handle transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps.

transparent-usb-c-nvme-ssd

Another aspect I tested out a lot was the sliding lock mechanism of the enclosure. It uses six plastic nubs on the inside of the enclosure to lock the top portion into place. I probably locked and unlocked it a few hundred times over the last week and it still feels solid like it did when I first opened it up, so I don’t have any durability concerns there.

In the bottom corner of the motherboard, there is a blue LED indicator light to let users know about the status of the SSD.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a fun and different design to mix up your peripherals, Orico’s Transparent NVMe SSD enclosure is easy to recommend at $40. While this enclosure doesn’t have many reviews yet, other products in the company’s Transparent series like the 2.5-inch SATA enclosure have 4.5/5 star averages from hundreds of buyers.

You can find the Transparent NVMe SSD enclosure on Amazon for $40 in a choice of four colors. Orico also makes a slightly different aluminum model that goes for $42. You can check out more from Orico on the company’s Amazon storefront.

