Apple Watch continues domination of smartwatch industry, new Strategy Analytics data shows

Apple Watch continues to dominate the smartwatch industry, according to new data. During the second quarter of 2019, Strategy Analytics estimates that Apple shipped 5.7 million Apple Watches worldwide.

With shipments of 5.7 million in Q2 2019, that’s up 50 percent year-over-year, compared to 3.8 million shipments in Q2 2018. Apple’s share of the smartwatch market has now grown to 46 percent, up from 44 percent during the same quarter last year.

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Apple shipped 5.7 million smartwatches worldwide in Q2 2019, rising an above-average 50 percent from 3.8 million in Q2 2018. Apple Watch remains a long way ahead of the chasing pack and its global smartwatch marketshare has grown to 46 percent this quarter, up from 44 percent a year ago. Apple Watch has fended off strong competition from hungry rivals like Fitbit. Apple remains the clear smartwatch market leader.”

Apple has an incredible lead over its competitors in the smartwatch industry. In second place is Samsung, who shipped 2 million units during Q2 2019, followed by Fitbit at 1.2 million shipments. For the quarter as whole, Strategy Analytics estimates shipments of 12.3 million units.

Fitbit released its Q2 2019 earnings report last week, acknowledging weaker sales of its Apple Watch competitor. In light of that, the company also slashed its guidance for Q3 2019. Fitbit now predicts revenue of between $335 million and $355 million for the quarter. That represents a decline of between 10 percent and 15 percent compared to last year.

Apple itself does not report unit sales for any of its products, and has never reported unit sales for the Apple Watch. During its fiscal Q3 2019, however, Apple reported that its Wearables, Home, and Accessories category generated $5.53 billion in revenue. While that also includes things like AirPods, Beats, and HomePod, it’s up over 50 percent and is becoming an increasingly important business for Apple.

Read the full Strategy Analytics release below.

