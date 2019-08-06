Twelve South refreshes AirSnap case for AirPods with new twill options, supports wireless charging

- Aug. 6th 2019 10:19 am PT

0

Twelve South is out today with a new version of its AirSnap case for AirPods. Previously only available in leather, AirSnap now comes in a twill variant in a choice of two shades of grey.

Just about a year after AirSnap in leather launched (reviewed), Twelve South has debuted the twill options.

Our newest take on AirSnap is a sharp, sophisticated alternative to leather, AirSnap Twill. This linen-inspired case is woven in durable, wear-resistant fabric, and AirSnap Twill seamlessly transitions from business to weekend with a comfortable, yet high-end textile finish.

AirSnap Twill is available in a dark grey (smoke) and light grey (fog) for the same $35 that the leather models sell for.

With both the twill and leather versions you can charge your AirPods wirelessly without having to remove the case or charge with a Lightning cable with the cutout on the bottom. It also features an integrated clip to attach AirSnap to your backpack, purse, or another bag.

AirSnap AirPods case all models

In our review, 9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin found AirSnap to be useful for traveling while offering good protection. However, one downside is the added bulkiness it adds to the AirPods case.

AirSnap is a good product to help protect your AirPods from drops and dings, and you may also find it to be convenient for travel, but it comes at the expense of adding a little bit of extra bulk to the otherwise sleek AirPods.

AirSnap is available in leather in black, cognac, and deep teal, as well as the new gray twill choices. You can pick up AirSnap on Amazon as well as direct from Twelve South for $35.

OnlyBrush Smart Dental Travel Kit

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods

AirPods offers a cord-free wireless audio experience with up to 5 hours of battery life. They are rechargeable through the included case that get you up to 24 hours on a single charge. AirPods 2 (released in 2019) support wireless (Qi) charging, Hey Siri, and include the H1 chip.
Twelve South

Twelve South

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.