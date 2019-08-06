Twelve South refreshes AirSnap case for AirPods with new twill options, supports wireless charging

Twelve South is out today with a new version of its AirSnap case for AirPods. Previously only available in leather, AirSnap now comes in a twill variant in a choice of two shades of grey.

Just about a year after AirSnap in leather launched (reviewed), Twelve South has debuted the twill options.

Our newest take on AirSnap is a sharp, sophisticated alternative to leather, AirSnap Twill. This linen-inspired case is woven in durable, wear-resistant fabric, and AirSnap Twill seamlessly transitions from business to weekend with a comfortable, yet high-end textile finish.

AirSnap Twill is available in a dark grey (smoke) and light grey (fog) for the same $35 that the leather models sell for.

With both the twill and leather versions you can charge your AirPods wirelessly without having to remove the case or charge with a Lightning cable with the cutout on the bottom. It also features an integrated clip to attach AirSnap to your backpack, purse, or another bag.

In our review, 9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin found AirSnap to be useful for traveling while offering good protection. However, one downside is the added bulkiness it adds to the AirPods case.

AirSnap is a good product to help protect your AirPods from drops and dings, and you may also find it to be convenient for travel, but it comes at the expense of adding a little bit of extra bulk to the otherwise sleek AirPods.

AirSnap is available in leather in black, cognac, and deep teal, as well as the new gray twill choices. You can pick up AirSnap on Amazon as well as direct from Twelve South for $35.

