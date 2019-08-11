Telegram for iOS adds Silent Message, dark mode customization, more

Telegram for iOS has been updated this weekend with a handful of notable new features. The update includes enhancements to dark themes, a new Silent Messages feature, and more.

One interesting new feature in Telegram for iOS is Silent Message. This lets you send a message to someone without sound, regardless of the notification settings on their device. The recipient will get a notification as usual, but without any sort of sound.

Slow Mode is a new feature for group chats, allowing an admin to limit people to sending one message per the interval they choose. For instance, the admin could set it so that people could only send one message every 30 seconds.

If you use the Night Mode feature of Telegram, there’s also new accent colors – allowing to you customize night themes to your liking.

Here’s the full change log for Telegram version 5.10:

Hold the Send button to send any message without sound – in case the recipient is sleeping.

Enable Slow Mode in Group Permissions to control how frequently members can post.

Set custom titles for group admins – like ‘Founder’, ‘CFO’ or ‘Spam Fighter’.

Choose different accent colors for dark themes in Settings > Appearance.

Toggle looped playback for animated stickers in Settings > Stickers.

Send a single :heart: :thumbsup: :meh: :wow or :party: emoji to add a mighty animated emoji to the chat.

Telgram is available on the App Store as a free download.

