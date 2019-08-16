The annual Best Buy Anniversary Sale is now live with some of this year’s best prices on the latest iPads, MacBooks and more. Apple’s official iPhone cases are also on sale today from $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in this latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy Anniversary Sale: iPad and MacBook deals abound

Each year around this time the annual Best Buy Anniversary Sale pops up as a 3-day event littered with deals across nearly every product category. That includes hefty discounts on Apple products. Headlining this year is Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi with 128GB of storage for $300. That’s nearly $130 off and a match of the best price we’ve seen this year.

iPad Pro in both 11- and 12.9-inch sizes are also being discounted, this time around by up to $400 off. Students can save an extra $50 off.

On the MacBook side of things, Best Buy is taking MacBook Air models down to under $900. That’s a match of the best price we’ve seen in 2019. Those looking to upgrade to Apple’s MacBook Pro can save upwards of $700 off. Check out the entire Best Buy Anniversary Sale right here.

Apple’s official iPhone cases see rare discount

Another notable promotion from the Best Buy Anniversary Sale includes various official Apple iPhone cases from $17. This includes silicone and leather options for the latest iPhones along with a handful of previous generation models. Browse the entire selection for a look at all the best deals.

