Apple’s entry-level Mac mini hits an Amazon all-time low today, plus fresh deals in the Anker Summer Sale. Best of the year pricing on Apple’s previous generation iMac 21-inch Retina 4K is also available at B&H. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

2018 Mac mini drops to an Amazon low price

Amazon offers Apple’s 2018 Mac mini 3.6GHz/8GB/128GB SSD for $699. You’d typically expect to pay $100 more at other retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Mac mini delivers expansive I/O in a compact design. That includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI out, two USB 3.0 ports, and Gigabit Ethernet. Its sleek build and small footprint make it easy to hide out of sight for a minimalist setup.

Anker’s annual Summer Sale delivers deals from $10

The annual Anker Summer Sale is now live over at Amazon with deals across just about every product category. That includes smartphone accessories, smart home gear, batteries, and much more from $10. Our top pick is Anker’s Soundcore Wakey Speaker and Qi Charger for $80. That’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and a match of our previous Amazon all-time low mention. Check out the entire sale for even more deals.

Get a 21-inch Retina 4K iMac for $899

Today only, B&H offers the mid-2017 Apple 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac 3GHz/16GB/1TB for $899. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,499. This is the best price we’ve tracked on this model. Any time a Retina-enabled iMac falls below $1,000, it is particularly notable. It sports an Intel Core i5 3.0GHz processor, 16GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. On the back, you’ll find four USB 3.1 ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a SDXC card slot, and a single Gigabit Ethernet port. With the school year underway, this is a great buy for students looking for a desktop solution.

