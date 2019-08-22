You can now order Powerbeats Pro in moss, ivory and navy colors

The Powerbeats Pro have been available in black since May, but it has taken Apple a few more months to get the other colors out the door …

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Today, you can now order the Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones in moss green, bone white ivory, and navy blue colorways. The Apple Store is currently quoting September 4/5 shipment for the new colors. The black SKU continues to be available for immediate delivery.

Powerbeats Pro feature Apple’s H1 chip, the same chip that is present in the second-generation AirPods, which means they support “Hey Siri” voice assistant activation. Powerbeats Pro are very much the ear-clip version of AirPods with the ability to use either individually for mono sound, or both together for the stereo experience.

The clip and wingtips mean that Powerbeats Pro are more suitable for intense workouts than AirPods, which are more prone to falling out. The Powerbeats are rated for sweat and water resistance, another workout-focused advantage compared to AirPods. They also last longer on a single charge, boasting up to 9 hours of continuous music playback.

Like AirPods, the Powerbeats are stashed in a carry case which doubles as a charger. Unfortunately, the case is significantly bulkier than the AirPods charging case and does not support inductive wireless charging.

Apple sells Powerbeats Pro for $249. Read our full review of Powerbeats Pro from earlier in the year.