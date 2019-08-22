Apple’s star-studded series of in-store Music Labs created with top Apple Music artists will soon offer a session for Taylor Swift fans. Starting August 23, customers can sign up to learn about music creation by remixing Taylor Swift’s latest hit.

“Music Lab: Remix Taylor Swift” is the third Today at Apple session to explore the creative process behind top musicians following collaborations with Madonna and Billie Eilish earlier this year. In the new session, Apple Store visitors will get hands-on time with GarageBand on iPhone to deconstruct Taylor Swift’s song “You Need To Calm Down.”

A video narrated by Swift discussing her musical inspiration will lead the session, followed by instruction from Apple’s Creative Pros on tips for using GarageBand. The Remix series offers a rare opportunity to peek inside professional tracks typically locked away in recording studios.

Registration for the session coincides with the release date of Swift’s new album, Lover, on August 23. Apple Music subscribers can pre-add the album now. To sign up for a session at your local Apple Store, visit the Today at Apple website or check the session calendar in the Apple Store iOS app. Sessions will be available in the United States and select Apple Stores internationally.

If you attend a great Today at Apple session, we'd love to see your photos.

