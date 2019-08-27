Apple Watch has evolved with new features and hardware changes since the original launched in 2015 but one aspect that has remained nearly the same is battery life. Read on as we take a look at how to extend Apple Watch battery life while traveling with some options in settings as well as portable chargers.

The first Apple Watch came with a rating of up to 18 hours of battery life and that’s the same rating that Apple Watch Series 4 has today. Depending on your usage you may be able to squeeze more out of it, but if you’re tracking workouts with heart rate monitoring, using GPS, and more, it will be depleted more quickly.

Particularly when you’re traveling, you might rely on your watch more and drain the battery faster than usual. It can also be more of a hassle to charge when you’re away from home.

We’ll start by looking at a few settings you can adjust to extend battery life, then look at some of the best portable chargers for Apple Watch that are great for short and long trips alike.

How to extend Apple Watch battery life while traveling

Software settings

If you’re willing to make some sacrifices to your Apple Watch functionality there are some ways to extend its battery life with some settings tweaks.

Reduce the display brightness of your Apple Watch by heading to Settings > Brightness & Text Size Don’t track any activities with the Workout app (the constant heart rate monitoring eats up battery quickly) Don’t raise your arm and wake the display as much as you normally do

More restrictive settings options

Use Airplane Mode (swipe up from the bottom of your watch and tap the airplane icon). This will allow you to keep earning activity credit for your stand, move, and exercise goals and access other features on your watch but will disconnect it from your iPhone and reduce battery drain. Power Reserve Mode (swipe up from bottom > tap battery % > slide Power Reserve button. This will save a considerable amount of battery but it will only offer the option of seeing the current time. All other Apple Watch functionality is cut off so this will likely be more of a last resort.

Extend Apple Watch battery life with a portable charger

If you’d like to extend your battery life without making sacrifices to how you use your Apple Watch, there are some great portable charging options for the wearable.

Multi-day portable Apple Watch chargers

Coming in about the size of a candy bar, multi-day portable Apple Watch chargers usually offer 7-10 refills of your watch and also include an additional output to charge your iPhone or another device.

Here are some solid options that are all MFi certified and rated at 4/5 stars or higher:

Oittm 5,000 mAh portable charger for Apple Watch — $49

MIPOW 6,000 mAh portable Apple Watch charger — $99

Choetech 5,000 mAh Apple Watch power bank — $54

Notably, Belkin stopped making its Valet portable Apple Watch charger and the new model isn’t getting great reviews.

Keyring portable Apple Watch chargers

If you’re looking for something even smaller and easier to keep on hand, a keyring style portable Apple Watch charger may be the best option.

Oittm makes a pocket-sized keyring Apple Watch charger that includes a battery that will charge up your Apple Watch 1.5 times. It’s priced at $39 and can be clipped on to your keys, bag, purse, or pants.

Ugreen makes another compact portable Apple Watch charger but it doesn’t feature a built-in battery so you’ll need to find a USB port to plug it in or use with a separate power bank. It goes for $40.

Extra Apple Watch charging cable

Alternately, you could just opt to pick up an extra Apple Watch charging cable to keep for traveling or in your everyday carry bag and use it with a power bank, USB power brick or on airplanes, in airports, hotels, and more. Ugreen offers an MFi Apple Watch charging cable for $20, about 30% less than the $30 that Apple charges.

