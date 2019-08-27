Powerbeats Pro return to one of 2019’s best prices, MacBook Air is up to $650 off, and the Xioami Mi Electric Scooter drops to $330 for today only. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Powerbeats Pro drop to $210 for today only

Interested in the latest from Beats? The new Powerbeats Pro are available in black for $210 via Rakuten currently. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag and just the second time we’ve seen them drop this low. These truly wireless earbuds are both sweat- and water-resistant, helping them to be excellent workout companions. Users familiar with AirPods will appreciate features like auto play/pause, volume and track controls on each earbud, and a convenient charging case. Learn more with a look at our hands-on and first impressions.

Apple’s MacBook Air sees biggest discount yet

Various retailers are currently discounting Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air by as much as $650. Deals start at $869 on the previous generation 128GB model, while upgraded configurations are also on sale. The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor, and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features. Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal.

Xiaomi M-365 Mi Electric Scooter returns to $330

Today only, Woot offers the Xiaomi M-365 Mi Electric Scooter for $330. Enjoy free delivery with a Prime membership. A $6 fee applies for all other shoppers. Originally $600, it goes for just under $400 at other retailers. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention at Woot. With a slim and sleek design, the Xiaomi Mi weighs in at just 27 pounds and is powered by a 250W electric motor. You can count on max speeds of up to 15.5MPH, and a total range of 18.6 miles. Thanks to disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-locks, cruising around is both safe and economical.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Fluance Ai40 Bookshelf Speaker Review: Incredible sound for just $200 [Video]

Leatherman Skeletool: My favorite everyday carry [Video]

V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master Review: Hi-Res update to a fan favorite [Video]