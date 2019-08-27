Prizmo developer Creaceed has launched version 5 of its powerful iOS scanning app today with a host of new capabilities for an improved experience. New features include both on-device and cloud-based OCR (optical character recognition) processing, Siri Shortcuts, a batch editor, auto-upload of PDFs to iCloud, Dropbox and others, iMessage extension, and much more.

Creaceed detailed Prizmo 5 that offers robust scanning tools for iPhone and iPad in a press release today:

Prizmo 5.0 redefines mobile document scanning with a new, streamlined capture workflow, alongside powerful editing capabilities and new OCRs that will improve daily document processing tasks. This release also features new image enhancements, rich export options, pro automation capabilities, and improved accessibility options.

The app also features non-destructive editing tools so you don’t have to worry about wasting time trying to revert changes and the app also includes rich automation options.

Prizmo 5 users will be glad to see Siri Shortcuts to recognize text in documents and integration with an iMessage extension for iPhone and iPad. There’s also more automation to take advantage of with the Shortcuts app.

Prizmo 5 for iOS details:

New features:

• A new scanning workflow focused on speed. • State-of-the-art page detection and autoshoot feature. • A choice of two best-in-class OCR options: a reliable & accurate on-device OCR powered by machine learning in 28 languages and a high-performance cloud-based OCR in 26 languages with handwriting recognition (English only for now). • A new, modern user interface. • Improved image enhancements: perspective crop, cleanup, brightness & contrast, edge repair, document flattening. • Structural analysis with CoreML. • Background OCR processing. • Advanced PDF options: password protected PDF, efficient compression formats (customizable JPEG quality, CCITT G4, JBIG2) to generate small files. • Auto upload of PDFs directly to the cloud (iCloud, Dropbox, OneDrive, WebDAV). • Smart actions: interaction with detected data (phone numbers, dates, locations, email addresses, URLs). • Text reader with a voice for a comfortable multi-page reading experience with background audio player. Margins, line spacing, text size and fonts are customizable. OpenDyslexic font is provided. • Accessibility capabilities: full VoiceOver support, spoken guidance, and spoken description before shooting. • Batch editor to replicate settings across pages. • Use of Shortcuts app to automate document processing. • Siri Shortcuts: quickly recognize a text document using Siri. • Message extension: a mini-Prizmo can be used to shoot a document and send it to the recipient without leaving the conversation.

Other features include:

• Powerful non-destructive editing • Innovative stabilization, sharper than most OIS • Processing of business cards and export to Contacts or as vCard • Open In & Photos extensions (process & cleanup) • iPad multitasking and drag & drop

Prizmo 5 is a free download from the App Store with a one-time purchase of $9 unlocking all of the pro features of the scanner. If you’re already a Prizmo 4 user, you can upgrade to version 5 for $5.

Check out a detailed look at what’s new in Prizmo 5 in the video below: