IGTV gains creator focused improvements for cropping, video length, and tagging

After opening up IGTV to landscape video back in May, Instagram is rolling out a handful of updates to IGTV today in response to feedback from creators producing longer-form content on the platform. Changes include new minimum and maximum video length requirements, autofill suggestions for tagging, and new cropping options.

IGTV is starting to roll out improvements to the uploading process today and they come after listening to feedback from the platform’s creators.

First up, the minimum video length requirement has been changed to one minute and the maximum length has been moved to 15 minutes for mobile uploads.

IGTV will now offer autofill suggestions when tagging handles and hashtags for descriptions and titles. Another change will bring new options for cropping on iOS and Android. Creators will now be able to choose a 1:1 crop of thumbnails or a 4:5 crop for vertical video previews.

IGTV creators can look out for the new cropping options after selecting to post a preview. However, there won’t be an edit preview crop option for landscape video as it automatically appears as a full video.

