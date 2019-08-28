We’re less than a month away from the expected release of the 2019 iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The release of new iPhone models also means changes for what’s currently on the market. Leading up to the iPhone 11 release, are the iPhone XR and iPhone XR worth buying right now?

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Every August, 9to5Mac gets inundated by people asking whether or not they should buy the previous year’s iPhone model, or wait to see what Apple has in store for September. Even if you don’t care about the new tech coming in that year’s new iPhone, the answer is always clear: wait.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XR were announced just under one year ago, and even 11 months later, they’re excellent devices. They’re even arguably the best smartphones money can buy right now. So why should you wait to get your hands on one?

The iPhone XS and iPhone XR are expensive – with the iPhone XR starting at $749, the iPhone XS starting at $999, and the iPhone XS Max starting at $1,099. While you’ll almost certainly pay that off through some sort of upgrade program, it’s hard to justify spending that much money on products that are nearly a year old.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro are all rumored to be on schedule for a mid-September release. Apple’s event will likely be held on September 10th, with hardware releases to follow shortly thereafter. With that in mind, it’s hard to recommend anyone go out and pay full price for the iPhone XS and iPhone XR for the next few weeks.

First and foremost, you’ll likely end up getting a better deal if you wait another month.

Right now, it’s unknown which of the 2018 iPhone models Apple will continue to sell following the iPhone 11 release, but at least one of them will likely stick around at a lower price point. Furthermore, retailers will be looking to clear stock of older iPhone models leading into the holiday shopping season.

It’s certainly possible that following the iPhone 11 release next month, Apple itself drops the price of the iPhone XS and iPhone XR by $100 – with third-party retailers taking things even further.

Heading into the holiday season, be sure to keep an eye on 9to5Toys for details on iPhone sales – we’ll likely see discounts sooner rather than later on last year’s models.

What can you expect from the iPhone 11?

The iPhone 11 is expected to be a replacement to the iPhone XR, offering new color choices, a dual-camera design, and the new A13 processor from Apple. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are expected to adopt triple-lens camera setups and a new array of camera features to go along with that hardware.

There’s also rumors of a shatter resistant design and more. Check out our full guide for all of the details.

Wrap up

Even if you wait a few months and still end up buying last year’s iPhone XS instead of the shiny new iPhone 11, you’ll be glad you did. The iPhone XS and iPhone XR are excellent devices, but you’ll regret paying full retail for them without waiting a few weeks to see what sort of price drops are in store.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: