We learned back in May that Niantic was working on a new game known as Pokémon Masters. It’s now available for download — but you may have a little difficulty playing it…

Players will be able to team up with famous Trainers and powerful Pokémon in awesome 3-on-3 battles […]

Pokémon Masters takes place on the artificial island of Pasio. On Pasio, Pokémon and their Trainers—called sync pairs—share a special bond. Many famous Trainers from every region featured so far in the Pokémon video games have gathered on Pasio along with their partner Pokémon and formed their own sync pairs.

You are the main character in Pokémon Masters, and you’ll embark on an exciting adventure with a Pokémon partner of your own.

Meeting and working together with formidable Trainers from other regions is a core aspect of Pokémon Masters, and it brings an interesting twist to the game’s story. Some of the sync pairs that you’ll encounter on Pasio include the legendary Pokémon Trainer Red and his Charizard, the powerhouse Trainer (and grandson of the famous Professor Oak) Blue and his Pidgeot, and Cynthia, the Champion of Sinnoh, along with her Garchomp.

Once you’ve joined forces with other sync pairs, you’ll get to engage in Pokémon battles! The battles in Pokémon Masters are 3-on-3 matches that play out in real time. You can unleash powerful attacks one after the next as your move gauge refills over time. What’s more, in Pokémon Masters battles, players can direct Pokémon to unleash attacks as usual, but Trainers can use their own moves and healing items in battle for the very first time. A Trainer’s move can increase a Pokémon’s stats or have other effects.