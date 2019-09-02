How to check if your Apple Watch is eligible for a free screen replacement

- Sep. 2nd 2019 12:00 am PT

Curious if your Series 2 or Series 3 Apple Watch is covered under the cracked-screen service program? Follow along below on how to check if your Apple Watch is eligible for a free screen replacement.

Apple’s recently announced screen replacement program allows owners of Series 2 and Series 3 Aluminum Apple Watches that have specific screen damage to receive a replacement at no cost. Keep in mind, though, that the program doesn’t include coverage for physical damage from drops and other accidents.

Here’s how Apple describes the defect:

Apple has determined that, under very rare circumstances, a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminum models of an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. The crack may begin on one side and then may continue around the screen as shown in the images [above].

  1. If you’re unsure, confirm you have a Series 2 or Series 3 Aluminum Apple Watch (double-check on the back of your watch or read more here)
  2. Compare your cracked screen with the images and description above
  3. Reach out to Apple Support or take your Apple Watch to an Apple Store or AASP to see if it is eligible for a free screen replacement

If you choose to mail in your Apple Watch for service, don’t forget to unpair it and remove your Apple Watch band. Apple estimates a turnaround time of about five days.

More details on the service program:

Apple may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.

This worldwide Apple program does not extend the standard warranty coverage of your Apple Watch.

The program covers eligible aluminum models of Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 for three years after the first retail sale of the unit, or one year from the start date of this program, whichever is longer.

