Arlo launches new app for smart cameras, doorbells, and lights but drops Apple TV support

Arlo has created a new app for its smart home products that distances itself from parent company, Netgear. However, users are already frustrated that the new software lacks an Apple TV app like the legacy app did.

Arlo rolled out its new app today and is alerting users to move from the legacy app to the current release before it’s shut down later this month.

We will discontinue supporting this app experience on September 30, 2019. To continue receiving alerts, support, and more, please download the new Arlo app today. Search “Arlo” in the App Store and look for the app icon that’s navy and green. Once you download and sign in to the new Arlo app, please delete the Arlo Legacy app.

The legacy app was listed by Arlo’s parent company Netgear. The new Arlo app is labeled as developed by Arlo Technologies Inc. The app listing doesn’t highlight any new features coming with the new version, but just shares existing ones.

Arlo security devices make it simple to protect and connect what matters most. Stream live video, play recorded clips, easily arm and disarm your system, and stay aware of what’s happening. And, with Arlo Smart and Rich Notifications, take immediate action on alerts without unlocking your phone.

Users have been quick to criticize Arlo for dropping the Apple TV app with the new iOS release. Maybe there’s a chance it could return before the company cuts off the Arlo Legacy app?

One way to bring back Apple TV functionality to monitor your camera feeds is with the HomeCam for HomeKit app. It also includes an Apple Watch app as well.

In related news, Arlo rolled out HomeKit support for the Pro and Pro 2 cameras last month and we went hands-on with the new functionality.

Oddly enough, Arlo’s high-end Ultra camera didn’t get the upgrade for HomeKit support. However, the Ultra may see that upgrade at the end of this year.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: