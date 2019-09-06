Apple extends deadline for new HTML5 App Store guidelines to March 2020

At WWDC this past June, Apple shared updates on its guidelines for HTML5 use in iOS apps. Now Apple has announced that developers will have an extra six months to prepare their apps to meet the new guidelines.

Apple detailed the extended deadline and reiterated the new HTML5 App Store guidelines in a post on its developer site today:

In order to provide users with the secure and curated experience that they expect on the App Store, we have always specified that apps must be self-contained bundles. This means that the core features and functionality of the app must be contained within the binary of the software, rather than made possible by referring users outside of the approved app, including through the use of HTML5. Apps that provide core features and functionality dynamically with web technology like HTML5 are best delivered to everyone in Safari, rather than through the curated App Store. To prevent fraud and abuse, the exceptions to this rule have always been very narrow. In June, we updated guideline 4.7 sections 4, 5, & 6, to further narrow these exceptions and clarify an existing restriction. Apps containing or running code that is not embedded in the binary cannot provide access to real money gaming, lotteries, or charitable donations, among other changes.

Apple still asks developers to update their apps as soon as possible to be in compliance with the new guidelines but is giving another six months to make the necessary changes.

All new apps must follow this guideline and we urge you to update your existing apps as soon as possible. If your existing app requires more time to implement the guidelines, we’ve provided an additional six months, until March 3, 2020, to bring it into compliance.

