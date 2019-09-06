Apple Watch Series 4 deals highlight today’s best offers alongside a new $5 movie sale at Apple and the latest Anker Amazon Gold Box. Hit the jump for all that and more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break episode.

Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory

Amazon is currently taking up to $84 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models. You’ll find at least $50 off in many instances of both GPS and Cellular configurations. Ahead of next week’s keynote address, it’s no surprise that we’re beginning to see notable price drops across the board. Best Buy is currently charging full price on every model. Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164 feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.

New Apple movie and TV sale delivers fresh weekend content

This weekend’s best deals include the complete Friday Night Lights series for $20, along with a host of $5 movies and more. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from Apple this weekend. The football season is officially under way this weekend, and iTunes is celebrating with the complete Friday Night Light series for $20. It typically sells for $50 or more, with today’s deal being the best we’ve seen in 2019. Follow along with Eric Taylor from the beginning and dive into all the drama surrounding Texas football.

Amazon’s latest Anker Gold Box starts at $20 with projectors

Today only, Anker Direct via Amazon offers various Nebula projectors and accessories from $20. Our top pick is the Nebula Capsule Projector for $224. It typically sells for $350 at Amazon with today’s deal being $26 less than our previous mention. Take Anker’s Capsule projector anywhere and enjoy content on the go. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube, and more with the push of a button. It includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors and more. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here.

