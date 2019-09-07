Walmart stocking iPhone 11 cases ahead of Apple event

The iPhone 11 event kicks off on Tuesday. We have seen leaks of the new phone design all over the place at this point. We are also hearing increasingly of carrier and retailer preparations ahead of the phone’s unveiling.

Various carrier partners appear to be preparing for a Friday, 13th preorder date and September 20th release date for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Retailers have also started receiving stock of accessories ready to sell as soon as Apple makes the iPhone 11 official. We have received images from a reader who works at Walmart that iPhone 11 cases from Incipio are arriving.

Naturally, the cases feature a large square opening which will accommodate the new rectangular camera bump and triple-camera system.

The cases are labelled as being for the ‘new iPhone 5.8-inch (2019)’ and the ‘new iPhone 6.5-inch (2019)’. We expect the final marketing names of these devices to be iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, but it’s a common tactic for case-makers to use more generic labelling until the real names are revealed. The accessory manufacturers start printing new labels the moment the event is over.

The Incipio cases are apparently going to sell for $19 each.

Apple will officially announce the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro at its Tuesday media event, along with updates to the Apple Watch, and availability information about Apple Arcade and Apple TV+. Apple will live stream the event on YouTube for the first time.