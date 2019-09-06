Over the last several years, Apple has gradually been expanding the ways people can tune into its various keynotes. This year, Apple is further expanding its efforts and will stream the September 10th iPhone 11 event on YouTube.

This marks the first time that Apple has live streamed one of its keynotes on YouTube, and it dramatically expands the availability of the stream across all platforms. With the iPhone XS event last year, Apple offered live video on Twitter, but as of now, it’s unclear whether that will be the case this year for this year’s iPhone 11 event.

Yesterday, Apple updated the Apple Events app for tvOS ahead of the September 10th event. You’ll also be able to stream it live on Apple’s website and more. We’ll have more details on live streaming availability come event day.

Cupertino calling. Join us for an Apple special event live from the Steve Jobs Theater on September 10 at 10 a.m. PDT. Set a reminder and we’ll send an update before the show.

You’ll be able to watch the live stream of the iPhone 11 event through this link. Choose the “Set reminder” option to be notified when Apple officially goes live Tuesday.

9to5Mac will have full live coverage of the iPhone 11 event, so be sure to tune in on Tuesday, September 10, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET for everything you need to know. What are you most excited to see at the event? Let us know down in the comments below.

